San Diego State vs. Towson College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Greg Bell (22) runs the ball against Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego State Aztecs (3-0) are heavily favored by 23.5 points against the FCS Towson Tigers on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium. The contest's point total is 41.5.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Towson

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -23.5 41.5

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have scored at least 41.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 8.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.9 points greater than the 38.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Aztecs and their opponents have scored an average of 46.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 41.5-point over/under for this game is 2.3 points below the 43.8 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Aztecs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 23.5 points or more.

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Aztecs average 12.7 more points per game (33.0) than the Tigers surrender (20.3).

When San Diego State records more than 20.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aztecs collect only 10.0 more yards per game (355.0) than the Tigers allow per outing (345.0).

In games that San Diego State churns out more than 345.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over four more times (4 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (0) this season.

Towson Stats and Trends

So far this year Towson is winless against the spread.

This year the Tigers put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (17.3) than the Aztecs give up (18.3).

The Tigers average 321.3 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 309.7 the Aztecs allow.

The Tigers have zero giveaways this season, while the Aztecs have five takeaways .

Season Stats