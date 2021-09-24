Oddsmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). San Francisco is favored by 3.5 points. The game's over/under is set at 50.
Odds for 49ers vs. Packers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-3.5
50
Over/under insights
- San Francisco games finished over 50 points scored, its current matchup's total, five times (out of 16) last year.
- Last year, 13 of Green Bay's 18 games had a combined total of more than 50 points scored.
- The 49ers and the Packers combined to average 5.3 more points per game a season ago than the total of 50 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.5 less points per game (47.5) last season than this matchup's over/under of 50 points.
- The 49ers' average point total in matchups last year was 47.1, 2.9 points less than the over/under in this game.
- Packers games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 50.8 points, 0.8 more than the point total in this matchup.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.
- The 49ers covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more last season (in five opportunities).
- San Francisco's games went over the point total eight out of 16 times last season.
- The 49ers scored just 0.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Packers surrendered (23.1) last year.
- When San Francisco recorded over 23.1 points last season, it was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The 49ers collected 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers allowed per matchup (334) last season.
- In games that San Francisco churned out more than 334 yards last year, the team was 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall.
- Last season the 49ers turned the ball over 31 times, 13 more than the Packers' takeaways (18).
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay went 10-6-0 ATS last season.
- The Packers covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.
- Last season, nine of Green Bay's games went over the point total.
- The Packers put up 31.8 points per game last year, 7.4 more than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).
- When Green Bay recorded more than 24.4 points last year, it was 11-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
- The Packers collected 74.6 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers allowed per outing (314.4) last year.
- When Green Bay amassed more than 314.4 yards last season, the team was 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall.
- The Packers had 11 giveaways last season, while the 49ers had 20 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- San Francisco covered the spread twice at home, and was 1-7 overall there, last season.
- The 49ers were winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home last season.
- In four of eight home games last season, San Francisco hit the over.
- The average total in 49ers home games last season was 47.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).
- In away games last season, Green Bay was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.
- The Packers had two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
- In eight away games last season, Green Bay hit the over five times.
- The average point total in Packers away games last season was 51.4 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (50).
