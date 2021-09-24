Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). San Francisco is favored by 3.5 points. The game's over/under is set at 50.

Odds for 49ers vs. Packers

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3.5 50

Over/under insights

San Francisco games finished over 50 points scored, its current matchup's total, five times (out of 16) last year.

Last year, 13 of Green Bay's 18 games had a combined total of more than 50 points scored.

The 49ers and the Packers combined to average 5.3 more points per game a season ago than the total of 50 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.5 less points per game (47.5) last season than this matchup's over/under of 50 points.

The 49ers' average point total in matchups last year was 47.1, 2.9 points less than the over/under in this game.

Packers games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 50.8 points, 0.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

The 49ers covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more last season (in five opportunities).

San Francisco's games went over the point total eight out of 16 times last season.

The 49ers scored just 0.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Packers surrendered (23.1) last year.

When San Francisco recorded over 23.1 points last season, it was 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The 49ers collected 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers allowed per matchup (334) last season.

In games that San Francisco churned out more than 334 yards last year, the team was 6-7 against the spread and 6-7 overall.

Last season the 49ers turned the ball over 31 times, 13 more than the Packers' takeaways (18).

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay went 10-6-0 ATS last season.

The Packers covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Last season, nine of Green Bay's games went over the point total.

The Packers put up 31.8 points per game last year, 7.4 more than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).

When Green Bay recorded more than 24.4 points last year, it was 11-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

The Packers collected 74.6 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers allowed per outing (314.4) last year.

When Green Bay amassed more than 314.4 yards last season, the team was 11-5 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

The Packers had 11 giveaways last season, while the 49ers had 20 takeaways.

Home and road insights

San Francisco covered the spread twice at home, and was 1-7 overall there, last season.

The 49ers were winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home last season.

In four of eight home games last season, San Francisco hit the over.

The average total in 49ers home games last season was 47.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

In away games last season, Green Bay was 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.

The Packers had two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

In eight away games last season, Green Bay hit the over five times.

The average point total in Packers away games last season was 51.4 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (50).

