The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are slight favorites (-1.5) against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The contest has an over/under of 55 points.
Odds for Seahawks vs. Vikings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Seahawks
-1.5
55
Over/under insights
- Of 17 games last season, Seattle had six with over 55 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.
- Last year, eight of Minnesota's 16 matchups went over 55 total points scored.
- The Seahawks and the Vikings combined to average 0.6 more points per game a season ago than the total of 55 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 52.9 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer than the over/under in this game.
- The average point total in Seahawks games last year was 3.7 fewer points than the total of 55 in this matchup.
- Vikings games in 2020 averaged a total of 50.0 points, 5.0 less than the point total in this matchup.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Seahawks had an ATS record of 6-8 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season.
- Last season, seven of Seattle's games hit the over.
- Last year, the Seahawks racked up just one fewer point per game (28.7) than the Vikings surrendered (29.7).
- Seattle was 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scored more than 29.7 points last year.
- The Seahawks averaged 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings gave up per outing (393.3) last year.
- In games that Seattle picked up over 393.3 yards last season, the team was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- Last season the Seahawks had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Vikings had takeaways (22).
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota went 6-10-0 ATS last season.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season, the Vikings had an ATS record of 4-3.
- In Minnesota's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times.
- Last year the Vikings put up 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks allowed (23.2).
- Minnesota was 5-7 against the spread and 6-6 overall last season when the team scored over 23.2 points.
- The Vikings averaged only 12.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Seahawks gave up per outing (380.6) last year.
- When Minnesota amassed more than 380.6 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
- The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last year, one more turnover than the Seahawks forced (22).
Home and road insights
- At home last season, Minnesota had two wins against the spread and was 3-5 overall.
- At home last year, as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-6).
- Last year, in eight games at home, Minnesota went over the total seven times.
- The average total in Vikings home games last season was 49.6 points, 5.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).
- On the road last season, Seattle had two wins against the spread and was 5-3 overall.
- On the road, the Seahawks had one win ATS (1-5) as 1.5-point favorites or more.
- In eight away games last season, Seattle hit the over four times.
- Last season, Seahawks away games averaged 50.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).
