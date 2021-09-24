Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs for yards after the catch against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are slight favorites (-1.5) against the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The contest has an over/under of 55 points.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Vikings

Favorite Spread Total Seahawks -1.5 55

Over/under insights

Of 17 games last season, Seattle had six with over 55 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.

Last year, eight of Minnesota's 16 matchups went over 55 total points scored.

The Seahawks and the Vikings combined to average 0.6 more points per game a season ago than the total of 55 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 52.9 points per game last season, 2.1 fewer than the over/under in this game.

The average point total in Seahawks games last year was 3.7 fewer points than the total of 55 in this matchup.

Vikings games in 2020 averaged a total of 50.0 points, 5.0 less than the point total in this matchup.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Seahawks had an ATS record of 6-8 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites last season.

Last season, seven of Seattle's games hit the over.

Last year, the Seahawks racked up just one fewer point per game (28.7) than the Vikings surrendered (29.7).

Seattle was 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scored more than 29.7 points last year.

The Seahawks averaged 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings gave up per outing (393.3) last year.

In games that Seattle picked up over 393.3 yards last season, the team was 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Last season the Seahawks had 18 turnovers, four fewer than the Vikings had takeaways (22).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season, the Vikings had an ATS record of 4-3.

In Minnesota's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times.

Last year the Vikings put up 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks allowed (23.2).

Minnesota was 5-7 against the spread and 6-6 overall last season when the team scored over 23.2 points.

The Vikings averaged only 12.7 more yards per game (393.3) than the Seahawks gave up per outing (380.6) last year.

When Minnesota amassed more than 380.6 yards last season, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Vikings turned the ball over 23 times last year, one more turnover than the Seahawks forced (22).

Home and road insights

At home last season, Minnesota had two wins against the spread and was 3-5 overall.

At home last year, as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-6).

Last year, in eight games at home, Minnesota went over the total seven times.

The average total in Vikings home games last season was 49.6 points, 5.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

On the road last season, Seattle had two wins against the spread and was 5-3 overall.

On the road, the Seahawks had one win ATS (1-5) as 1.5-point favorites or more.

In eight away games last season, Seattle hit the over four times.

Last season, Seahawks away games averaged 50.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (55).

