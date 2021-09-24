Sep 11, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson sings the school alma mater after the win over the California Golden Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Iron Skillet is up for grabs when the TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) and the SMU Mustangs (3-0) meet on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are 9.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 65.5 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for TCU vs. SMU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total TCU -9.5 65.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 82.8, is 17.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 36.8 points per game, 28.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Horned Frogs games have an average total of 46.5 points this season, 19 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Mustangs have averaged a total of 70.3 points, 4.8 more than the set total in this contest.

TCU Stats and Trends

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 9.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

This year, the Horned Frogs rack up 20.2 more points per game (39.5) than the Mustangs give up (19.3).

When TCU scores more than 19.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs rack up 464.5 yards per game, 24.2 more yards than the 440.3 the Mustangs allow per contest.

The Horned Frogs have two giveaways this season, while the Mustangs have seven takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for TCU at SISportsbook.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Mustangs rack up 43.3 points per game, 25.8 more than the Horned Frogs give up (17.5).

SMU is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.5 points.

The Mustangs collect 534.7 yards per game, 245.2 more yards than the 289.5 the Horned Frogs give up.

In games that SMU churns out over 289.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (2).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats