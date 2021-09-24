The Temple Owls (1-2) host the FCS Wagner Seahawks on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are heavily favored by 24.5 points in the outing. The contest's over/under is 54.
Odds for Temple vs. Wagner
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Temple
-24.5
54
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to score 37.4 points per game, 16.6 less than the total in this contest.
- The 80.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 26.7 more than the 54 over/under in this contest.
- The Owls and their opponents score an average of 54.0 points per game, the same as Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Temple Stats and Trends
- So far this year Temple has one win against the spread.
- This year, the Owls average 22.3 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Seahawks allow (43.0).
- The Owls rack up 118.6 more yards per game (308.3) than the Seahawks allow per contest (189.7).
- Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 189.7 yards.
- The Owls have turned the ball over four more times (5 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Wagner Stats and Trends
- Wagner has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Seahawks rack up 16.7 points per game, 21.0 fewer than the Owls give up (37.7).
- The Seahawks rack up 283.4 fewer yards per game (32.3) than the Owls give up (315.7).
- This year the Seahawks have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Owls have takeaways (3).
Season Stats
|Temple
|Stats
|Wagner
20.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.7
37.7
Avg. Points Allowed
43.0
308.3
Avg. Total Yards
32.3
315.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
189.7
5
Giveaways
0
3
Takeaways
1