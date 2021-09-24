Sep 4, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Temple Owls running back Edward Saydee (23) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Temple Owls (1-2) host the FCS Wagner Seahawks on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are heavily favored by 24.5 points in the outing. The contest's over/under is 54.

Odds for Temple vs. Wagner

Favorite Spread Total Temple -24.5 54

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to score 37.4 points per game, 16.6 less than the total in this contest.

The 80.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 26.7 more than the 54 over/under in this contest.

The Owls and their opponents score an average of 54.0 points per game, the same as Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Temple Stats and Trends

So far this year Temple has one win against the spread.

This year, the Owls average 22.3 fewer points per game (20.7) than the Seahawks allow (43.0).

The Owls rack up 118.6 more yards per game (308.3) than the Seahawks allow per contest (189.7).

Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up over 189.7 yards.

The Owls have turned the ball over four more times (5 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Wagner Stats and Trends

Wagner has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Seahawks rack up 16.7 points per game, 21.0 fewer than the Owls give up (37.7).

The Seahawks rack up 283.4 fewer yards per game (32.3) than the Owls give up (315.7).

This year the Seahawks have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Owls have takeaways (3).

Season Stats