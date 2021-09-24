Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Ryan Tannehill (17) talk as they face the Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Titans Seahawks 146

AFC South foes meet when the Tennessee Titans (1-1) host the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 5.5 points. The point total is 48 for the outing.

Odds for Titans vs. Colts

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Titans -5.5 48

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponent combined to score over 48 points, the current matchup's point total, in 13 of 17 games last season.

Indianapolis' games went over 48 total points scored in nine of 17 matchups last season.

These two teams averaged a combined 58.9 points per game a season ago, 10.9 more points than the total of 48 set for this matchup.

The Titans and the Colts saw their opponents average a combined two more points per game last season than the over/under of 48 set in this outing.

The Titans' average point total in outings last year was 50.3, 2.3 points higher than the total in this game.

Colts games in 2020 averaged an over/under that equals the point total in this matchup.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 5.5-point favorites last season, the Titans had an ATS record of 3-3.

Tennessee and its opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 16 times last season.

The Titans put up 30.7 points per game last season, 8.1 more than the Colts allowed per outing (22.6).

Tennessee was 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall last season when the team notched more than 22.6 points.

The Titans collected 64.3 more yards per game (396.4) than the Colts allowed per contest (332.1) last year.

Tennessee was 6-6 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team piled up over 332.1 yards last season.

Last year the Titans had 12 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Colts had takeaways (25).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last year.

The Colts covered the spread when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last season.

A total of nine of Indianapolis' games last year hit the over.

Last season the Colts scored just 0.8 more points per game (28.2) than the Titans surrendered (27.4).

When Indianapolis scored over 27.4 points last year, it was 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Colts collected 20.2 fewer yards per game (378.1) than the Titans allowed per outing (398.3) last season.

Indianapolis was 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picked up more than 398.3 yards last season.

The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last season, eight fewer times than the Titans forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

Tennessee was 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home last season.

The Titans had two wins ATS (2-1) as 5.5-point favorites or greater at home last year.

Last season, Tennessee went over the total in six of eight home games.

Titans home games last season averaged 50.3 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (48).

Indianapolis was 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, away from home last season.

The Colts were winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

Indianapolis hit the over in six of eight away games last season.

The average total in Colts away games last season was 47.4 points, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

