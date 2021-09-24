Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) drops back to pass against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) are favored by 6 points when they visit the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) in SEC action on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. A total of 47.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -6 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points only once this season.

Arkansas' games have gone over 47.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.3, is 21.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 21.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.8 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 55.0 points per game in 2021, 7.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Razorbacks games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Aggies have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

The Aggies rack up 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Razorbacks allow (16.0).

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.0 points.

The Aggies rack up 171.6 more yards per game (437.3) than the Razorbacks give up per outing (265.7).

In games that Texas A&M piles up more than 265.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played three games, with three wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Razorbacks average 35.3 more points per game (41.0) than the Aggies surrender (5.7).

Arkansas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 5.7 points.

The Razorbacks collect 253.0 more yards per game (492.3) than the Aggies allow (239.3).

When Arkansas churns out more than 239.3 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, two fewer times than the Aggies have forced turnovers (4).

Season Stats