The Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 9-point favorites when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) in conference play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 62.
Odds for Texas vs. Texas Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-9
62
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 62 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.
- Texas Tech's games have gone over 62 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 79 points per game, 17 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 21.4 points above the 40.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 55.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- The Longhorns have been favored by 9 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Texas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Longhorns put up 39 points per game, 17.7 more than the Red Raiders surrender per contest (21.3).
- When Texas puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Longhorns average 437 yards per game, 146.3 more yards than the 290.7 the Red Raiders give up per contest.
- When Texas churns out over 290.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (5).
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Texas Tech has covered the spread two times this year.
- Texas Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Red Raiders put up 40 points per game, 20.7 more than the Longhorns give up (19.3).
- When Texas Tech scores more than 19.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Red Raiders rack up 441 yards per game, 70 more yards than the 371 the Longhorns give up.
- Texas Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 371 yards.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Longhorns have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Texas Tech
39
Avg. Points Scored
40
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
437
Avg. Total Yards
441
371
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.7
3
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
5