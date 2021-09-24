Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball against the Rice Owls during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 9-point favorites when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) in conference play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 62.

Odds for Texas vs. Texas Tech

Favorite Spread Total Texas -9 62

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 62 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.

Texas Tech's games have gone over 62 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 79 points per game, 17 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 21.4 points above the 40.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Longhorns and their opponents score an average of 55.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Red Raiders have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Longhorns have been favored by 9 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Texas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Longhorns put up 39 points per game, 17.7 more than the Red Raiders surrender per contest (21.3).

When Texas puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Longhorns average 437 yards per game, 146.3 more yards than the 290.7 the Red Raiders give up per contest.

When Texas churns out over 290.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over three times this season, two fewer than the Red Raiders have forced (5).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered the spread two times this year.

Texas Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Red Raiders put up 40 points per game, 20.7 more than the Longhorns give up (19.3).

When Texas Tech scores more than 19.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Red Raiders rack up 441 yards per game, 70 more yards than the 371 the Longhorns give up.

Texas Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses over 371 yards.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Longhorns have forced a turnover (3) this season.

