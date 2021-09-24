Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (1-2, 0-0 MAC) are 5-point favorites when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Scheumann Stadium. The over/under is set at 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. Ball State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Saturday's over/under is 9.8 points higher than the combined 46.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 58 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.5 more than the 56.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 57.3, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Rockets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.

The Rockets score 28.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Cardinals allow per matchup (36.7).

The Rockets average 361.7 yards per game, 74.3 fewer yards than the 436.0 the Cardinals allow per contest.

This year, the Rockets have turned the ball over one time, while the Cardinals have forced one.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5 points or more.

The Cardinals score just 2.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Rockets give up (21.3).

The Cardinals collect 319.7 yards per game, 27.0 fewer yards than the 346.7 the Rockets give up.

This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over six times, while the Rockets have forced 6 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats