The Toledo Rockets (1-2, 0-0 MAC) are 5-point favorites when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (1-2, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Scheumann Stadium. The over/under is set at 56.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Toledo vs. Ball State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-5
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- Saturday's over/under is 9.8 points higher than the combined 46.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 58 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 1.5 more than the 56.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 57.3, 0.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The 55.5 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Rockets have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more.
- The Rockets score 28.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Cardinals allow per matchup (36.7).
- The Rockets average 361.7 yards per game, 74.3 fewer yards than the 436.0 the Cardinals allow per contest.
- This year, the Rockets have turned the ball over one time, while the Cardinals have forced one.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.
Ball State Stats and Trends
- Ball State has not covered the spread yet this year.
- The Cardinals have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 5 points or more.
- The Cardinals score just 2.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Rockets give up (21.3).
- The Cardinals collect 319.7 yards per game, 27.0 fewer yards than the 346.7 the Rockets give up.
- This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over six times, while the Rockets have forced 6 turnovers.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Ball State
28.0
Avg. Points Scored
18.7
21.3
Avg. Points Allowed
36.7
361.7
Avg. Total Yards
319.7
346.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
436.0
1
Giveaways
6
6
Takeaways
1