Troy Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker (7) is tackled by Georgia State Panthers linebacker Jordan Strachan. Dsc 5671

Sun Belt opponents meet when the Troy Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. Troy is favored by 24 points. The game has a point total set at 50.

Odds for Troy vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total Troy -24 50

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 9.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 37 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 56.5 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Troy Stats and Trends

So far this year Troy has one win against the spread.

The Trojans rack up 29.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the Warhawks give up per outing (26.0).

The Trojans average 333.3 yards per game, 86.2 fewer yards than the 419.5 the Warhawks give up per contest.

The Trojans have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Warhawks have forced (6).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

So far this season UL Monroe has one win against the spread.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 24 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

The Warhawks score 11.0 points per game, comparable to the 11.0 the Trojans give up.

The Warhawks average 168.5 yards per game, 59.5 fewer yards than the 228.0 the Trojans give up.

This season the Warhawks have zero turnovers, six fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (6).

Season Stats