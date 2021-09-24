Sun Belt opponents meet when the Troy Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. Troy is favored by 24 points. The game has a point total set at 50.
Odds for Troy vs. UL Monroe
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Troy
-24
50
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 9.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 37 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Trojans and their opponents have scored an average of 56.5 points per game in 2021, 6.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Troy Stats and Trends
- So far this year Troy has one win against the spread.
- The Trojans rack up 29.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the Warhawks give up per outing (26.0).
- The Trojans average 333.3 yards per game, 86.2 fewer yards than the 419.5 the Warhawks give up per contest.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Warhawks have forced (6).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- So far this season UL Monroe has one win against the spread.
- The Warhawks have been underdogs by 24 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- The Warhawks score 11.0 points per game, comparable to the 11.0 the Trojans give up.
- The Warhawks average 168.5 yards per game, 59.5 fewer yards than the 228.0 the Trojans give up.
- This season the Warhawks have zero turnovers, six fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Troy
|Stats
|UL Monroe
29.7
Avg. Points Scored
11.0
11.0
Avg. Points Allowed
26.0
333.3
Avg. Total Yards
168.5
228.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.5
4
Giveaways
0
6
Takeaways
6