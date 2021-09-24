The UAB Blazers (2-1) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Tulane Green Wave (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Tulane vs. UAB
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulane
-3.5
55.5
Over/Under Insights
- Tulane and its opponents have combined to go over 55.5 points in all three games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.7, is 12.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61 points per game, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 68.2 points per game in 2021, 12.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 4.5 points above the 51.0 average total in Blazers games this season.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has covered the spread two times this season.
- This season, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Tulane's games this year have hit the over in all three opportunities.
- The Green Wave rack up 41.7 points per game, 21.0 more than the Blazers give up per contest (20.7).
- Tulane is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.
- The Green Wave average 123.3 more yards per game (428.3) than the Blazers give up per outing (305.0).
- Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 305.0 yards.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Blazers have forced (2).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulane at SISportsbook.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- This year, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- The Blazers put up 26.0 points per game, 14.3 fewer than the Green Wave surrender (40.3).
- The Blazers rack up 89.0 fewer yards per game (366.0) than the Green Wave allow (455.0).
- The Blazers have five giveaways this season, while the Green Wave have five takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Tulane
|Stats
|UAB
41.7
Avg. Points Scored
26.0
40.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
428.3
Avg. Total Yards
366.0
455.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
305.0
6
Giveaways
5
5
Takeaways
2