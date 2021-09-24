Tulane vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The UAB Blazers (2-1) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Tulane Green Wave (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.

Odds for Tulane vs. UAB

Favorite Spread Total Tulane -3.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Tulane and its opponents have combined to go over 55.5 points in all three games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.7, is 12.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 61 points per game, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 68.2 points per game in 2021, 12.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 4.5 points above the 51.0 average total in Blazers games this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have hit the over in all three opportunities.

The Green Wave rack up 41.7 points per game, 21.0 more than the Blazers give up per contest (20.7).

Tulane is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.

The Green Wave average 123.3 more yards per game (428.3) than the Blazers give up per outing (305.0).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 305.0 yards.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Blazers have forced (2).

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has one win against the spread in three games this season.

This year, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

The Blazers put up 26.0 points per game, 14.3 fewer than the Green Wave surrender (40.3).

The Blazers rack up 89.0 fewer yards per game (366.0) than the Green Wave allow (455.0).

The Blazers have five giveaways this season, while the Green Wave have five takeaways .

Season Stats