September 24, 2021
Tulane vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The UAB Blazers (2-1) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the Tulane Green Wave (1-2) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest has a 55.5-point over/under.

Odds for Tulane vs. UAB

Tulane vs UAB Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Tulane

-3.5

55.5

Over/Under Insights

  • Tulane and its opponents have combined to go over 55.5 points in all three games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.7, is 12.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 61 points per game, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 68.2 points per game in 2021, 12.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 55.5 over/under in this game is 4.5 points above the 51.0 average total in Blazers games this season.

Tulane Stats and Trends

  • Tulane has covered the spread two times this season.
  • This season, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Tulane's games this year have hit the over in all three opportunities.
  • The Green Wave rack up 41.7 points per game, 21.0 more than the Blazers give up per contest (20.7).
  • Tulane is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.
  • The Green Wave average 123.3 more yards per game (428.3) than the Blazers give up per outing (305.0).
  • Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 305.0 yards.
  • The Green Wave have turned the ball over six times this season, four more turnovers than the Blazers have forced (2).
UAB Stats and Trends

  • UAB has one win against the spread in three games this season.
  • This year, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • The Blazers put up 26.0 points per game, 14.3 fewer than the Green Wave surrender (40.3).
  • The Blazers rack up 89.0 fewer yards per game (366.0) than the Green Wave allow (455.0).
  • The Blazers have five giveaways this season, while the Green Wave have five takeaways .
Season Stats

TulaneStatsUAB

41.7

Avg. Points Scored

26.0

40.3

Avg. Points Allowed

20.7

428.3

Avg. Total Yards

366.0

455.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

305.0

6

Giveaways

5

5

Takeaways

2