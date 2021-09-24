Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches a replay during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-3) are an overwhelming 14-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-2). The total for this matchup has been set at 62.5 points.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -14 62.5

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51, is 11.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 72 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.5 more than the 62.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 55.5, 7.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 62.5 .

The 61.5 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

So far this year Tulsa is undefeated against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane average 22.7 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Red Wolves surrender (42.7).

The Golden Hurricane collect 106.7 fewer yards per game (432.0), than the Red Wolves give up per outing (538.7).

This year, the Golden Hurricane have five turnovers, two fewer than the Red Wolves have takeaways (7).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

So far this season Arkansas State has one win against the spread.

This year, the Red Wolves are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14 points or more.

The Red Wolves average 31.0 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 the Golden Hurricane surrender.

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 29.3 points.

The Red Wolves average 80.3 more yards per game (487.0) than the Golden Hurricane give up (406.7).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 406.7 yards.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Hurricane have forced (3).

Season Stats