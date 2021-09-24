Oddsmakers give the No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Stanford Stadium. UCLA is favored by 4.5 points. The contest has a 58.5-point over/under.
Odds for UCLA vs. Stanford
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-4.5
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.
- Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.7, is 11.2 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 7.8 points greater than the 50.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 67.2 points per game in 2021, 8.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 58.5 total in this game is 6.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Cardinal games this season.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- This season, the Bruins have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bruins score 14.7 more points per game (39.7) than the Cardinal surrender (25.0).
- When UCLA records more than 25.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Bruins rack up 35.7 more yards per game (419.0) than the Cardinal give up per contest (383.3).
- When UCLA totals more than 383.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over three times, while the Cardinal have forced three.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford has two wins against the spread in three games this year.
- The Cardinal covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.
- Stanford's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Cardinal rack up 4.3 more points per game (30.0) than the Bruins surrender (25.7).
- When Stanford scores more than 25.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cardinal rack up 343.3 yards per game, 62.4 fewer yards than the 405.7 the Bruins give up.
- This year the Cardinal have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Stanford
39.7
Avg. Points Scored
30.0
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
25.0
419.0
Avg. Total Yards
343.3
405.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
383.3
3
Giveaways
2
6
Takeaways
3