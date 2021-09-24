Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Elijah Gates (2) and defensive back Evan Williams (32) celebrates after a sack against UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) the edge when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 rivals at Stanford Stadium. UCLA is favored by 4.5 points. The contest has a 58.5-point over/under.

Odds for UCLA vs. Stanford

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -4.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have scored at least 58.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

Stanford has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.7, is 11.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.8 points greater than the 50.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 67.2 points per game in 2021, 8.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 total in this game is 6.7 points higher than the 51.8 average total in Cardinal games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Bruins have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bruins score 14.7 more points per game (39.7) than the Cardinal surrender (25.0).

When UCLA records more than 25.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Bruins rack up 35.7 more yards per game (419.0) than the Cardinal give up per contest (383.3).

When UCLA totals more than 383.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over three times, while the Cardinal have forced three.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Cardinal covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Stanford's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Cardinal rack up 4.3 more points per game (30.0) than the Bruins surrender (25.7).

When Stanford scores more than 25.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinal rack up 343.3 yards per game, 62.4 fewer yards than the 405.7 the Bruins give up.

This year the Cardinal have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (6).

Season Stats