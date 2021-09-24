Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) scores a touchdown against Washington State Cougars defensive back Tanner Moku (32) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 11-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup with the USC Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. The total has been set at 62 points for this game.

Odds for USC vs. Oregon State

Favorite Spread Total USC -11 62

Over/Under Insights

USC has combined with its opponents to put up more than 62 points just once this year.

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 70.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 40 points per game, 22.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Trojans and their opponents score an average of 58.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 64.5 points, 2.5 more than the set total in this contest.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Trojans have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11 points or more.

USC's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Trojans put up 15.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Beavers surrender (19.0).

USC is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Trojans collect 74.7 more yards per game (423.7) than the Beavers allow per outing (349.0).

USC is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 349.0 yards.

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over five times, while the Beavers have forced five.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Oregon State's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Beavers rack up 15.0 more points per game (36.0) than the Trojans surrender (21.0).

Oregon State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.

The Beavers collect 453.0 yards per game, 109.7 more yards than the 343.3 the Trojans allow.

In games that Oregon State totals over 343.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Trojans have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats