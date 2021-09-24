Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Connor O'Toole (81) reacts after catching a pass in the end zone against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. The play would be ruled incomplete after review. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 rivals meet when the Utah Utes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington State Cougars (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is favored by 15 points. An over/under of 53.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Utah vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Utah -15 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Washington State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 56.3 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 57 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Utes games this season is 46.5, 7.0 points fewer than Saturday's total of 53.5 .

The 64.0 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 10.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah is winless against the spread this year.

This year, the Utes score just 2.4 fewer points per game (29.3) than the Cougars surrender (31.7).

The Utes average 372.3 yards per game, 63.7 fewer yards than the 436.0 the Cougars give up per contest.

This year, the Utes have five turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (7).

Washington State Stats and Trends

So far this season Washington State is winless against the spread.

Washington State's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Cougars score just 1.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Utes give up (25.3).

The Cougars collect 71.7 more yards per game (367.0) than the Utes give up (295.3).

Washington State is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 295.3 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats