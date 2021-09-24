The New Mexico Lobos (2-1) are favored by just 1 point against the UTEP Miners (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The over/under is set at 54.
Odds for New Mexico vs. UTEP
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
New Mexico
-1
54
Over/Under Insights
- The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 6.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 53.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.4 fewer than the 54 total in this contest.
- The Lobos and their opponents score an average of 52.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 56.5 points, 2.5 more than the set total in this contest.
New Mexico Stats and Trends
- New Mexico is winless against the spread this season.
- The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.
- The Lobos average 20.3 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Miners surrender per outing (28.3).
- The Lobos average only 1.7 more yards per game (329.7), than the Miners allow per contest (328.0).
- The Lobos have two giveaways this season, while the Miners have four takeaways .
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- The Miners have been underdogs by 1 point or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- The Miners score just 1.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Lobos give up (25.3).
- UTEP is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.
- The Miners average 99.7 more yards per game (420.0) than the Lobos give up per contest (320.3).
- UTEP is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 320.3 yards.
- The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Season Stats
|New Mexico
|Stats
|UTEP
20.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.0
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
28.3
329.7
Avg. Total Yards
420.0
320.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
328.0
2
Giveaways
9
6
Takeaways
4