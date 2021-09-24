New Mexico vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico Lobos (2-1) are favored by just 1 point against the UTEP Miners (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The over/under is set at 54.

Odds for New Mexico vs. UTEP

Favorite Spread Total New Mexico -1 54

Over/Under Insights

The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 6.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 53.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.4 fewer than the 54 total in this contest.

The Lobos and their opponents score an average of 52.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Miners have averaged a total of 56.5 points, 2.5 more than the set total in this contest.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico is winless against the spread this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more.

The Lobos average 20.3 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Miners surrender per outing (28.3).

The Lobos average only 1.7 more yards per game (329.7), than the Miners allow per contest (328.0).

The Lobos have two giveaways this season, while the Miners have four takeaways .

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Miners have been underdogs by 1 point or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

The Miners score just 1.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Lobos give up (25.3).

UTEP is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.

The Miners average 99.7 more yards per game (420.0) than the Lobos give up per contest (320.3).

UTEP is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 320.3 yards.

The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats