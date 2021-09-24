Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Billy Kemp IV (4) scores a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) and linebacker Chris Collins (17) and defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) defend in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Scott Stadium. The over/under is 68.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -3.5 68.5

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest's games have yet to go over 68.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.6, is 12.1 points above Friday's over/under.

The 37.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 30.9 fewer than the 68.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 61.0, 7.5 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 68.5 .

The 68.5 over/under in this game is 6.8 points above the 61.7 average total in Demon Deacons games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Cavaliers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.

The Cavaliers average 41.3 points per game, 28.0 more than the Demon Deacons surrender per outing (13.3).

Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 13.3 points.

The Cavaliers collect 250.0 more yards per game (558.3) than the Demon Deacons allow per outing (308.3).

When Virginia totals more than 308.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cavaliers have four giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have nine takeaways .

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

So far this year Wake Forest has two wins against the spread.

Wake Forest's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

The Demon Deacons put up 39.3 points per game, 15.0 more than the Cavaliers give up (24.3).

When Wake Forest puts up more than 24.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons average 416.3 yards per game, just 10.0 more than the 406.3 the Cavaliers allow.

When Wake Forest totals more than 406.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Cavaliers have forced (3).

Season Stats