The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Scott Stadium. The over/under is 68.5 in this matchup.
Odds for Virginia vs. Wake Forest
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-3.5
68.5
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest's games have yet to go over 68.5 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.6, is 12.1 points above Friday's over/under.
- The 37.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 30.9 fewer than the 68.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 61.0, 7.5 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 68.5 .
- The 68.5 over/under in this game is 6.8 points above the 61.7 average total in Demon Deacons games this season.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Cavaliers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.
- The Cavaliers average 41.3 points per game, 28.0 more than the Demon Deacons surrender per outing (13.3).
- Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 13.3 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 250.0 more yards per game (558.3) than the Demon Deacons allow per outing (308.3).
- When Virginia totals more than 308.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cavaliers have four giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have nine takeaways .
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- So far this year Wake Forest has two wins against the spread.
- Wake Forest's games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.
- The Demon Deacons put up 39.3 points per game, 15.0 more than the Cavaliers give up (24.3).
- When Wake Forest puts up more than 24.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons average 416.3 yards per game, just 10.0 more than the 406.3 the Cavaliers allow.
- When Wake Forest totals more than 406.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Cavaliers have forced (3).
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|Wake Forest
41.3
Avg. Points Scored
39.3
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
13.3
558.3
Avg. Total Yards
416.3
406.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
308.3
4
Giveaways
4
3
Takeaways
9