The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) host the FCS Richmond Spiders on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are heavily favored by 34.5 points in the outing. The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Richmond

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -34.5 43.5

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only two times this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.3, is 12.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 34 points per game, 9.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hokies games this season is 56.7, 13.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Spiders games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Virginia Tech's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

The Hokies score 24.3 points per game, 7.3 more than the Spiders surrender per matchup (17).

When Virginia Tech puts up more than 17 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hokies average 336 yards per game, 28 fewer yards than the 364 the Spiders give up per contest.

The Hokies have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Spiders have forced (0).

Richmond Stats and Trends

Richmond is unbeaten against the spread this season.

This year the Spiders score 15 more points per game (32) than the Hokies surrender (17).

Richmond is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 17 points.

The Spiders average 58 more yards per game (415.3) than the Hokies give up per outing (357.3).

The Spiders have turned the ball over zero times, six fewer times than the Hokies have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats