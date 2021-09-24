Sep 18, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jimmy Lake and quarterback Patrick O'Brien (10) sing the school fight song after defeating the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 rivals square off when the Washington Huskies (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is favored by 7.5 points. The total is 46.5 points for this game.

Odds for Washington vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Washington -7.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Cal's games have gone over 46.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.8 points lower than the two team's combined 53.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Huskies games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.3 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington Stats and Trends

So far this season Washington has one win against the spread.

The Huskies have been favored by 7.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Huskies score 5.7 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Golden Bears allow (28.7).

The Huskies average 410.7 yards per game, 35.3 fewer yards than the 446.0 the Golden Bears allow per contest.

The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (7 total) than the Golden Bears have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Cal's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Golden Bears score 30.3 points per game, 14.6 more than the Huskies surrender (15.7).

Cal is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 15.7 points.

The Golden Bears rack up 435.3 yards per game, 139.6 more yards than the 295.7 the Huskies give up.

When Cal amasses more than 295.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have two giveaways this season, while the Huskies have three takeaways .

Season Stats