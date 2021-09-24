Western Michigan vs. San Jose State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Western Michigan Broncos (2-1) are just 2.5-point favorites against the San Jose State Spartans (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The contest's point total is set at 63.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. San Jose State

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -2.5 63

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined for 63 points or more just once this year.

San Jose State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 11.3 points higher than the combined 51.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 14.7 points more than the 48.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Broncos games have an average total of 60.7 points this season, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 59.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Broncos put up 9.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Spartans give up (19.0).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Broncos collect 413.7 yards per game, 68.7 more yards than the 345.0 the Spartans allow per contest.

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 345.0 yards.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over two times, while the Spartans have forced two.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

So far this year San Jose State has one win against the spread.

The Spartans have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

San Jose State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Spartans score 6.3 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Broncos allow (29.3).

The Spartans collect 403.3 yards per game, 37.3 more yards than the 366.0 the Broncos give up.

In games that San Jose State amasses over 366.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over two more times (6 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Season Stats