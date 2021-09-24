Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks on during the fourth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0). A 45-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -6.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 55.3 points per game average.

The 38.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 51.5, 6.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Irish have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 11.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread one time this year.

The Badgers have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Badgers average 4.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Fighting Irish give up (26.7).

The Badgers collect 60.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (381).

This year, the Badgers have four turnovers, two fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (6).

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

Notre Dame's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Fighting Irish score 21.8 more points per game (33.3) than the Badgers give up (11.5).

Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 11.5 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 213.2 more yards per game (407.7) than the Badgers give up (194.5).

When Notre Dame picks up more than 194.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the Badgers have forced (1).

Season Stats