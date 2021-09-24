The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0). A 45-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-6.5
45
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 55.3 points per game average.
- The 38.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.8 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 51.5, 6.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 45.
- In 2021, games involving the Fighting Irish have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 11.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has covered the spread one time this year.
- The Badgers have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- The Badgers average 4.7 fewer points per game (22) than the Fighting Irish give up (26.7).
- The Badgers collect 60.5 more yards per game (441.5) than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (381).
- This year, the Badgers have four turnovers, two fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (6).
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- Notre Dame's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- This season the Fighting Irish score 21.8 more points per game (33.3) than the Badgers give up (11.5).
- Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 11.5 points.
- The Fighting Irish rack up 213.2 more yards per game (407.7) than the Badgers give up (194.5).
- When Notre Dame picks up more than 194.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over four times this season, three more turnovers than the Badgers have forced (1).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Notre Dame
22
Avg. Points Scored
33.3
11.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.7
441.5
Avg. Total Yards
407.7
194.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
381
4
Giveaways
4
1
Takeaways
6