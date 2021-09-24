Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) and teammates celebrate a win over the Ball State Cardinals at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (3-0) are an overwhelming 30.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (0-4). An over/under of 54 is set in the contest.

Odds for Wyoming vs. UConn

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -30.5 54

Over/Under Insights

UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 69.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 15.7 more than the 54 total in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 48.8, 5.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .

The 54-point total for this game is 2.0 points below the 56.0 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Wyoming has one win against the spread.

The Cowboys put up 38.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Huskies surrender per outing (46.0).

The Cowboys rack up 118.5 fewer yards per game (373.3) than the Huskies allow per matchup (491.8).

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over two times, while the Huskies have forced two.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has covered the spread one time this year.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 30.5 points or more (in two chances).

UConn's games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Huskies average 11.4 fewer points per game (12.3) than the Cowboys give up (23.7).

The Huskies rack up 148.4 fewer yards per game (204.3) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (352.7).

The Huskies have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have seven takeaways .

Season Stats