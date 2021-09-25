Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) are 4-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Air Force Falcons (2-1). The contest's point total is 53.5.

Odds for Air Force vs. Florida Atlantic

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -4 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 13.1 points lower than the two team's combined 66.6 points per game average.

The 40.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.2 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.

Falcons games have an average total of 47.0 points this season, 6.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This season, the Falcons have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

The Falcons average 16.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Owls surrender (18.3).

Air Force is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.3 points.

The Falcons rack up 72.0 more yards per game (421.0) than the Owls allow per matchup (349.0).

When Air Force amasses more than 349.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Falcons have two turnovers, four fewer than the Owls have takeaways (6).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Owls covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Owls score 32.3 points per game, 10.3 more than the Falcons allow (22.0).

Florida Atlantic is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 22.0 points.

The Owls rack up 152.6 more yards per game (480.3) than the Falcons allow per matchup (327.7).

When Florida Atlantic amasses over 327.7 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats