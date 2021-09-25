Florida Gators safety Tre'Vez Johnson (16) tips the ball away Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) during the football game between the Florida Gators and The Alabama Crimson Tide, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. Flgai 09182021 Ufvs Bama 49

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) are an overwhelming 45.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2). The total is 58.5 points for this game.

Odds for Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -45.5 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points only two times this season.

Southern Miss and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.2 points lower than the two team's combined 58.7 points per game average.

The 36 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.5 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 60.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.5 total in this game is 7.5 points above the 51.0 average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Alabama has one win against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 45.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Crimson Tide put up 23.7 more points per game (41.0) than the Golden Eagles give up (17.3).

Alabama is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 17.3 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 416.3 yards per game, 168.0 more yards than the 248.3 the Golden Eagles allow per matchup.

In games that Alabama churns out more than 248.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have one turnover, three fewer than the Golden Eagles have takeaways (4).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

Southern Miss' games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Golden Eagles put up just 1.0 fewer point per game (17.7) than the Crimson Tide allow (18.7).

The Golden Eagles collect 22.7 fewer yards per game (284.3) than the Crimson Tide give up (307.0).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Crimson Tide have forced (6).

