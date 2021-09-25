Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) celebrates his touchdown catch and run against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter in Glendale, Ariz. Sept. 19, 2021. Cardinals Vs Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals (2-0) are 8-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2). The game has a point total of 52.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Jaguars

Favorite Spread Total Cardinals -8 52

Over/under insights

Out of 16 games last year, Arizona played six with over 52 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.

Last season, seven of Jacksonville's 16 matchups went over 52 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 7.3 fewer points per game (44.7) a season ago than this game's over/under of 52 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.7 more points per game last season (53.7) than this game's total of 52 points.

The Cardinals' average point total in outings last year was 50.6, 1.4 points below the total in this game.

Jaguars games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 49.0 points, 3.0 less than the point total in this matchup.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.

Arizona's games hit the over five out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Cardinals put up 5.2 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars allowed (30.8).

Arizona was 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 30.8 points.

The Cardinals averaged 33.1 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Jaguars allowed per outing (417.7) last year.

In games that Arizona piled up more than 417.7 yards last year, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cardinals turned the ball over 21 times last season, four more turnovers than the Jaguars forced (17).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville covered seven times in 16 chances against the spread last year.

The Jaguars were 3-4 ATS last year when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.

In Jacksonville's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

The Jaguars averaged 3.8 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Cardinals gave up (22.9) last year.

Jacksonville was 5-2 against the spread and 1-6 overall in games when it recorded more than 22.9 points last season.

The Jaguars collected 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals allowed (351.9) per outing last season.

In games that Jacksonville piled up over 351.9 yards last year, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 0-7 overall.

Last season the Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Cardinals' takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last season.

Last year, Jacksonville went over the total in four of eight games at home.

The average total in Jaguars home games last season was 48.9 points, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

Arizona was 4-4 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, on the road last season.

Arizona did not hit the over in eight road games last season.

Last season, Cardinals away games averaged 50.1 points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

