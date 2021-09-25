The Arizona Cardinals (2-0) are 8-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2). The game has a point total of 52.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cardinals vs. Jaguars
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cardinals
-8
52
Over/under insights
- Out of 16 games last year, Arizona played six with over 52 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.
- Last season, seven of Jacksonville's 16 matchups went over 52 total points scored.
- The two teams averaged a combined 7.3 fewer points per game (44.7) a season ago than this game's over/under of 52 points.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.7 more points per game last season (53.7) than this game's total of 52 points.
- The Cardinals' average point total in outings last year was 50.6, 1.4 points below the total in this game.
- Jaguars games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 49.0 points, 3.0 less than the point total in this matchup.
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona put together a 7-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Arizona's games hit the over five out of 16 times last season.
- Last year, the Cardinals put up 5.2 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Jaguars allowed (30.8).
- Arizona was 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 30.8 points.
- The Cardinals averaged 33.1 fewer yards per game (384.6) than the Jaguars allowed per outing (417.7) last year.
- In games that Arizona piled up more than 417.7 yards last year, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cardinals turned the ball over 21 times last season, four more turnovers than the Jaguars forced (17).
- Click over to SISportsbook and get the latest odds on this matchup.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville covered seven times in 16 chances against the spread last year.
- The Jaguars were 3-4 ATS last year when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.
- In Jacksonville's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.
- The Jaguars averaged 3.8 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Cardinals gave up (22.9) last year.
- Jacksonville was 5-2 against the spread and 1-6 overall in games when it recorded more than 22.9 points last season.
- The Jaguars collected 25.8 fewer yards per game (326.1) than the Cardinals allowed (351.9) per outing last season.
- In games that Jacksonville piled up over 351.9 yards last year, the team was 4-3 against the spread and 0-7 overall.
- Last season the Jaguars turned the ball over 25 times, four more than the Cardinals' takeaways (21).
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last season.
- Last year, Jacksonville went over the total in four of eight games at home.
- The average total in Jaguars home games last season was 48.9 points, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).
- Arizona was 4-4 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, on the road last season.
- Arizona did not hit the over in eight road games last season.
- Last season, Cardinals away games averaged 50.1 points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).
Powered by Data Skrive.