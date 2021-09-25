The Colorado Buffaloes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are two-touchdown underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. The over/under is 45 in this game.
Odds for Arizona State vs. Colorado
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona State
-14
45
Over/Under Insights
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.7, is 0.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 32.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 8.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 49.5 points, 4.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State is winless against the spread this season.
- The Sun Devils have been favored by 14 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- The Sun Devils put up 31.7 points per game, 16.0 more than the Buffaloes allow per contest (15.7).
- When Arizona State scores more than 15.7 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Sun Devils collect 436.3 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 328.3 the Buffaloes allow per contest.
- Arizona State is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 328.3 yards.
- This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times, five more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (2).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- So far this season Colorado has one win against the spread.
- The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14 points or more.
- The Buffaloes average 14.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Sun Devils surrender (17.0).
- The Buffaloes average just 11.4 fewer yards per game (235.3) than the Sun Devils allow per contest (246.7).
- When Colorado picks up over 246.7 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (6).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Colorado
31.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.0
17.0
Avg. Points Allowed
15.7
436.3
Avg. Total Yards
235.3
246.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
328.3
7
Giveaways
3
6
Takeaways
2