Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Ethan Long (7) and kicker Cristian Zendejas (8) react after a 40-yard field goal by Zendejas in the second half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are two-touchdown underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. The over/under is 45 in this game.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Colorado

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Arizona State -14 45

Over/Under Insights

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.7, is 0.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 32.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.0 points, a number 8.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 49.5 points, 4.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is winless against the spread this season.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 14 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

The Sun Devils put up 31.7 points per game, 16.0 more than the Buffaloes allow per contest (15.7).

When Arizona State scores more than 15.7 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Sun Devils collect 436.3 yards per game, 108.0 more yards than the 328.3 the Buffaloes allow per contest.

Arizona State is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up over 328.3 yards.

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times, five more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (2).

Colorado Stats and Trends

So far this season Colorado has one win against the spread.

The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14 points or more.

The Buffaloes average 14.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Sun Devils surrender (17.0).

The Buffaloes average just 11.4 fewer yards per game (235.3) than the Sun Devils allow per contest (246.7).

When Colorado picks up over 246.7 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (6).

Season Stats