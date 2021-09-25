Army vs. Miami (OH) College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken (right) speaks to his team in the locker room after defeating the UConn Huskies at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (3-0). A total of 48.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Army vs. Miami (OH)

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Army -7.5 48.5

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in all three games this season.

Miami (OH)'s games have gone over 48.5 points in all three opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 71.6 points per game, 23.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.5 points under the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Black Knights and their opponents have scored an average of 50.5 points per game in 2021, two more than Saturday's total.

The 54 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has covered the spread one time this year.

This season, the Black Knights are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

This year, the Black Knights rack up 15.3 more points per game (44.3) than the RedHawks allow (29).

When Army scores more than 29 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Black Knights collect 425.3 yards per game, 77 more yards than the 348.3 the RedHawks give up per outing.

When Army picks up over 348.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Black Knights have one turnover, two fewer than the RedHawks have takeaways (3).

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Miami (OH) has one win against the spread.

The RedHawks have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Miami (OH)'s games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the RedHawks score 5.3 more points per game (27.3) than the Black Knights give up (22).

When Miami (OH) puts up more than 22 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The RedHawks rack up 87.7 more yards per game (380.7) than the Black Knights allow (293).

In games that Miami (OH) amasses over 293 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The RedHawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Black Knights have forced turnovers (4).

Season Stats