The No. 23 Auburn Tigers (2-1) are an overwhelming 27-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Georgia State Panthers (1-2). The total for this game has been set at 57 points.

Odds for Auburn vs. Georgia State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Auburn -27 57

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have scored at least 57 points only two times this season.

Georgia State's games have gone over 57 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.0 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 55.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Auburn has two wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 27 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Tigers put up 10.3 more points per game (47.3) than the Panthers surrender (37.0).

When Auburn puts up more than 37.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers average 506.0 yards per game, 93.0 more yards than the 413.0 the Panthers give up per contest.

In games that Auburn churns out over 413.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have two giveaways this season, while the Panthers have two takeaways .

Georgia State Stats and Trends

So far this year Georgia State has one win against the spread.

Georgia State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Panthers rack up 3.0 more points per game (15.7) than the Tigers surrender (12.7).

Georgia State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 12.7 points.

The Panthers average 41.7 more yards per game (295.0) than the Tigers allow (253.3).

Georgia State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 253.3 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over two more times (5 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats