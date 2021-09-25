Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (1-1) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Detroit Lions (0-2). The total for this matchup has been set at 50.5 points.

Odds for Ravens vs. Lions

Favorite Spread Total Ravens -7.5 50.5

Over/under insights

Of 18 games last season, Baltimore had seven with more than 50.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under.

Detroit played 11 games last season (68.8% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 50.5 points.

The Ravens and the Lions combined to average 2.4 more points per game a season ago than the total of 50.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.8 more points per game last season (51.3) than this matchup's total of 50.5 points.

The average over/under the Ravens had set in games last year was 3.7 less points than this outing's point total.

The average over/under in Lions games in 2020 was 0.5 more points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

When playing as at least 7.5-point favorites last season, the Ravens had an ATS record of 7-1-1.

Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 16 times last season.

The Ravens put up 29.3 points per game last season, 3.1 fewer than the Lions gave up per outing (32.4).

Baltimore was 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall last season when the team put up more than 32.4 points.

The Ravens collected 56.7 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Lions allowed per matchup (419.8) last season.

Baltimore was 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amassed over 419.8 yards last season.

Last year the Ravens turned the ball over 18 times, six more than the Lions' takeaways (12).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit compiled a 7-9-0 ATS record last season.

The Lions covered the spread once last year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

In Detroit's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

Last season the Lions put up 4.7 more points per game (23.6) than the Ravens surrendered (18.9).

Detroit was 7-7 against the spread and 5-9 overall in games when it scored more than 18.9 points last season.

The Lions averaged 20.4 more yards per game (350.2) than the Ravens allowed per outing (329.8) last season.

In games that Detroit churned out more than 329.8 yards last year, the team was 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

Last season the Lions had 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Ravens had takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

Detroit was 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, at home last season.

In eight games at home last season, Detroit hit the over six times.

Last season, Lions home games averaged 50.7 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Baltimore was 5-2-1 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, away from home last season.

Away from home, the Ravens had two wins ATS (2-1-1) as 7.5-point favorites or more.

In three of eight road games last season, Baltimore went over the total.

Last season, Ravens away games averaged 45.7 points, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (50.5).

