The Boise State Broncos (1-2, 0-0 MWC) visit the Utah State Aggies (3-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between MWC rivals at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Utah State is a 9-point underdog. The over/under is 70 in this matchup.

Odds for Boise State vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -9 70

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have not yet scored more than 70 points in a game this year.

Utah State's games have gone over 70 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 76 points per game, six more than the over/under in this contest.

The 54 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16 fewer than the 70 total in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 61.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 12.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Broncos put up 4.3 more points per game (35) than the Aggies surrender (30.7).

When Boise State puts up more than 30.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Broncos collect 349 yards per game, 123.3 fewer yards than the 472.3 the Aggies allow per matchup.

The Broncos have four giveaways this season, while the Aggies have five takeaways .

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Utah State's games this season have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Aggies score 17.7 more points per game (41) than the Broncos give up (23.3).

When Utah State scores more than 23.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aggies rack up 563.3 yards per game, 151.0 more yards than the 412.3 the Broncos give up.

Utah State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 412.3 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over four times, five fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (9).

