The Washington Football Team (1-1) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Buffalo Bills (1-1). The total is 45.5 points for this game.

Odds for Bills vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Bills -7.5 45.5

Over/under insights

Last season, Buffalo's games finished over 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's total, 12 (out of 19) times.

Washington played five games last year (29.4% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 45.5 points.

The Bills and the Football Team combined to average 6.7 more points per game a season ago than the total of 45.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 44 points per game last season, 1.5 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

The average point total for Bills games last year was 2.7 more points than the total of 45.5 in this matchup.

The average over/under in Football Team games in 2020 was 1.1 less points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo put together an 11-5-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bills were favored by 7.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Buffalo's games.

Last year, the Bills put up 10.7 more points per game (31.3) than the Football Team surrendered (20.6).

Buffalo was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall in games when it put up more than 20.6 points last year.

The Bills racked up 91.8 more yards per game (396.4) than the Football Team allowed per outing (304.6) last year.

In games that Buffalo picked up over 304.6 yards last year, the team was 11-6 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

The Bills turned the ball over 22 times last year, one fewer than the Football Team forced turnovers (23).

Washington stats and trends

Washington covered eight times in 16 chances against the spread last year.

The Football Team covered the spread once last season (1-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

A total of five of Washington's games last season hit the over.

The Football Team scored 20.9 points per game last season, comparable to the 23.4 the Bills surrendered.

When Washington put up more than 23.4 points last year, it was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Football Team collected 35.2 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Bills allowed per outing (352.5) last season.

When Washington picked up more than 352.5 yards last season, the team was 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Football Team turned the ball over one more time (27 total) than the Bills forced turnovers (26) last year.

Home and road insights

Buffalo was 6-2 against the spread, and 7-1 overall, at home last year.

Last year, Buffalo hit the over in five of eight games at home.

The average point total in Bills home games last season was 47.4 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Last year in away games, Washington was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

In eight away games last season, Washington went over the total three times.

Football Team away games last season averaged 44.4 total points, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

