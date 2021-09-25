Buffalo vs. Old Dominion College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) are double-digit, 13-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Buffalo Bulls (1-2). The total has been set at 50.5 points for this game.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Old Dominion

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -13 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in all three games this season.

The two teams combine to score 57 points per game, 6.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 52.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.8 more than the 50.5 over/under in this contest.

Bulls games this season feature an average total of 56.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.2 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 6.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Bulls score just 1.0 more point per game (32.3) than the Monarchs give up (31.3).

The Bulls rack up 124.3 more yards per game (445.3) than the Monarchs give up per outing (321.0).

When Buffalo amasses more than 321.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bulls have two turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Monarchs.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 13 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Monarchs put up 3.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Bulls allow (21.0).

The Monarchs average just 4.0 fewer yards per game (348.3) than the Bulls give up per outing (352.3).

The Monarchs have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Season Stats