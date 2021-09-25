Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is pursued by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (1-2) are massive 23.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 15 BYU Cougars (3-0). The total has been set at 54 points for this matchup.

Odds for BYU vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total BYU -23.5 54

Over/Under Insights

BYU and its opponents have not yet scored more than 54 points in a game this year.

South Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 54 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.0 points higher than the combined 45 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 51.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 51.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 1.8 more than the set total in this contest.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

BYU's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

The Cougars rack up 25.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer than the Bulls allow per outing (34.7).

The Cougars collect 365.7 yards per game, 158.0 fewer yards than the 523.7 the Bulls give up per matchup.

The Cougars have two giveaways this season, while the Bulls have four takeaways .

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 23.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

South Florida's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulls put up just 2.6 more points per game (19.3) than the Cougars allow (16.7).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 16.7 points.

The Bulls collect 78.0 fewer yards per game (319.3) than the Cougars give up per matchup (397.3).

The Bulls have five giveaways this season, while the Cougars have seven takeaways .

Season Stats