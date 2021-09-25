Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) and Central Michigan Chippewas offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann (76) react after a sack by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (not pictured) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida International Panthers (1-2) are double-digit underdogs (-11.5) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2). The total has been set at 55.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Florida International

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Central Michigan -11.5 55.5

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have combined for 55.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.7, is 3.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.2 points lower than the 56.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Chippewas and their opponents have scored an average of 58.3 points per game in 2021, 2.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 0.7 points higher than the 54.8 average total in Panthers games this season.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this year Central Michigan has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Chippewas won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Chippewas rack up just 1.0 more point per game (30.0) than the Panthers give up (29.0).

The Chippewas collect 21.0 more yards per game (424.7) than the Panthers allow per contest (403.7).

Central Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 403.7 yards.

This year, the Chippewas have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (1).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International is winless against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

The Panthers score just 1.0 more point per game (28.7) than the Chippewas give up (27.7).

The Panthers average 59.6 more yards per game (413.3) than the Chippewas give up per outing (353.7).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 353.7 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Chippewas have forced (2).

Season Stats