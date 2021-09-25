Sep 18, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) throws against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) are 10-point favorites when they visit the NC State Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The contest's point total is 47.5.

Odds for Clemson vs. NC State

Favorite Spread Total Clemson -10 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points or more just once this season.

NC State's games have gone over 47.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 30.2 points greater than the 17.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5 PPG average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 6.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

This year, the Tigers rack up 11.7 more points per game (22.0) than the Wolf Pack surrender (10.3).

When Clemson scores more than 10.3 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers average 61.7 more yards per game (322.7) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (261.0).

When Clemson piles up over 261.0 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Wolf Pack's takeaways (4).

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has covered the spread two times this year.

NC State's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Wolf Pack score 26.3 more points per game (33.3) than the Tigers surrender (7.0).

When NC State records more than 7.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack rack up 188.3 more yards per game (455.0) than the Tigers allow (266.7).

In games that NC State churns out over 266.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over five times, two more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

