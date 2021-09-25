Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes for a touchdown ahead of Houston Texans outside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 18

The Cleveland Browns (1-1) are one-touchdown favorites on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Chicago Bears (1-1). A total of 45.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Browns vs. Bears

Favorite Spread Total Browns -7 45.5

Over/under insights

Of 18 games last season, Cleveland played 10 with over 45.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total.

Chicago's games went over 45.5 total points scored in eight of 17 matchups last season.

These teams averaged a combined 48.8 points per game a season ago, 3.3 more points than the total of 45.5 set for this game.

The Browns and the Bears saw their opponents average a combined 3.8 more points per game last season than the point total of 45.5 set for this outing.

The Browns' average point total in matchups last year was 47.7, 2.2 points higher than the total in this game.

The average total for Bears games in 2020 was 0.7 less points than the point total of 45.5 in this outing.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

The Browns covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

Cleveland's games went over the point total nine out of 16 times last season.

The Browns put up just 2.4 more points per game (25.5) than the Bears allowed (23.1) last season.

Cleveland was 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall last season when the team scored more than 23.1 points.

The Browns racked up 24.7 more yards per game (369.6) than the Bears gave up per matchup (344.9) last year.

When Cleveland churned out more than 344.9 yards last year, the team was 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Browns turned the ball over 16 times last season, two fewer than the Bears forced turnovers (18).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago covered eight times in 16 matchups with a spread last year.

The Bears did not cover the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Last season, eight of Chicago's games hit the over.

Last season the Bears put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Browns surrendered (26.2).

Chicago was 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it recorded over 26.2 points last season.

The Bears collected 331.4 yards per game last year, 27 fewer yards than the 358.4 the Browns gave up per contest.

In games that Chicago piled up more than 358.4 yards last season, the team was 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bears turned the ball over 22 times last year, one more turnover than the Browns forced (21).

Home and road insights

Cleveland was 3-5 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home last year.

The Browns had one win ATS (1-1) as 7-point favorites or greater at home last season.

Last year, Cleveland went over the total in five of eight games at home.

Last season, Browns home games averaged 45.9 points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Away from home last season, Chicago was 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

Away from home, the Bears were unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point underdogs or more.

In eight road games last season, Chicago went over the total five times.

The average total in Bears away games last season was 45.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

