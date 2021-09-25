The UMass Minutemen (0-3) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a heavy 36-point underdog. A 65.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UMass
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Coastal Carolina
-36
65.5
Over/Under Insights
- UMass' games have gone over 65.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 0.8 points lower than the 66.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 55.3, 10.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65.5 .
- The 56.5 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is nine points fewer than this game's over/under.
Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends
- Coastal Carolina has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- This year, the Chanticleers average three fewer points per game (43) than the Minutemen give up (46).
- Coastal Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 46 points.
- The Chanticleers collect 504.7 yards per game, 20.3 fewer yards than the 525 the Minutemen give up per matchup.
- The Chanticleers have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 36 points or more (in two chances).
- UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.
- The Minutemen average 21 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Chanticleers give up.
- When UMass puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Minutemen average only two more yards per game (354.3) than the Chanticleers allow (352.3).
- This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (0).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Coastal Carolina
|Stats
|UMass
43
Avg. Points Scored
21
20.3
Avg. Points Allowed
46
504.7
Avg. Total Yards
354.3
352.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
525
2
Giveaways
6
0
Takeaways
5