Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell before the start of the NCAA football game between the Buffalo Bulls and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (0-3) will try to defy oddsmakers when they take on the No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a heavy 36-point underdog. A 65.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -36 65.5

Over/Under Insights

UMass' games have gone over 65.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64, is 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 0.8 points lower than the 66.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 55.3, 10.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 65.5 .

The 56.5 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is nine points fewer than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has one win against the spread in three games this year.

This year, the Chanticleers average three fewer points per game (43) than the Minutemen give up (46).

Coastal Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 46 points.

The Chanticleers collect 504.7 yards per game, 20.3 fewer yards than the 525 the Minutemen give up per matchup.

The Chanticleers have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has covered the spread twice this year.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 36 points or more (in two chances).

UMass' games this season have gone over the total in three out of three opportunities.

The Minutemen average 21 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Chanticleers give up.

When UMass puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Minutemen average only two more yards per game (354.3) than the Chanticleers allow (352.3).

This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (0).

Season Stats