The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) are 3-point favorites when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) in an NFC East matchup on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 51.5 points.
Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Dallas played eight games with more than 51.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last year.
- Last season, five of Philadelphia's 16 matchups went over 51.5 total points scored.
- These teams averaged a combined 45.6 points per game a season ago, 5.9 less points than the total of 51.5 set for this matchup.
- The Cowboys and the Eagles saw their opponents average a combined 4.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 51.5 set for this matchup.
- The average point total for Cowboys games last year was 2.6 less points than the total of 51.5 in this matchup.
- The average over/under in Eagles games in 2020 was 5.6 less points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.
Cowboys stats and trends
- Dallas went 5-11-0 ATS last season.
- The Cowboys were favored by 3 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- A total of nine of Dallas' games last season hit the over.
- The Cowboys scored just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allowed (26.1) last season.
- Dallas was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall last season when the team notched more than 26.1 points.
- The Cowboys collected only 8.7 more yards per game (371.8) than the Eagles gave up per contest (363.1) last season.
- In games that Dallas picked up more than 363.1 yards last season, the team was 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- The Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times last year, seven more turnovers than the Eagles forced (19).
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Eagles were an underdog by 3 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
- A total of seven of Philadelphia's games last season hit the over.
- The Eagles put up 8.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Cowboys allowed (29.6) last season.
- The Eagles racked up 51.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cowboys gave up per contest (386.4) last season.
- In games that Philadelphia churned out over 386.4 yards last season, the team was 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Eagles turned the ball over six more times (29 total) than the Cowboys forced turnovers (23) last season.
Home and road insights
- Dallas was 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home last season.
- At home last year, the Cowboys were winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point favorites or greater.
- Last year, in eight games at home, Dallas went over the total six times.
- Last season, Cowboys home games averaged 50.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
- On the road last season, Philadelphia had only one win against the spread and was 1-7 overall.
- The Eagles were winless ATS (0-3) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
- In four of eight away games last season, Philadelphia hit the over.
- Eagles away games last season averaged 46.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
