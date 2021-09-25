Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (1-1) are 3-point favorites when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) in an NFC East matchup on Monday, September 27, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. This matchup has an over/under of 51.5 points.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -3 51.5

Over/under insights

Dallas played eight games with more than 51.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Last season, five of Philadelphia's 16 matchups went over 51.5 total points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 45.6 points per game a season ago, 5.9 less points than the total of 51.5 set for this matchup.

The Cowboys and the Eagles saw their opponents average a combined 4.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 51.5 set for this matchup.

The average point total for Cowboys games last year was 2.6 less points than the total of 51.5 in this matchup.

The average over/under in Eagles games in 2020 was 5.6 less points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas went 5-11-0 ATS last season.

The Cowboys were favored by 3 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

A total of nine of Dallas' games last season hit the over.

The Cowboys scored just 1.4 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Eagles allowed (26.1) last season.

Dallas was 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall last season when the team notched more than 26.1 points.

The Cowboys collected only 8.7 more yards per game (371.8) than the Eagles gave up per contest (363.1) last season.

In games that Dallas picked up more than 363.1 yards last season, the team was 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Cowboys turned the ball over 26 times last year, seven more turnovers than the Eagles forced (19).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.

The Eagles were an underdog by 3 points or more eight times last season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

A total of seven of Philadelphia's games last season hit the over.

The Eagles put up 8.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Cowboys allowed (29.6) last season.

The Eagles racked up 51.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Cowboys gave up per contest (386.4) last season.

In games that Philadelphia churned out over 386.4 yards last season, the team was 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Eagles turned the ball over six more times (29 total) than the Cowboys forced turnovers (23) last season.

Home and road insights

Dallas was 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home last season.

At home last year, the Cowboys were winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point favorites or greater.

Last year, in eight games at home, Dallas went over the total six times.

Last season, Cowboys home games averaged 50.4 points, 1.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

On the road last season, Philadelphia had only one win against the spread and was 1-7 overall.

The Eagles were winless ATS (0-3) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

In four of eight away games last season, Philadelphia hit the over.

Eagles away games last season averaged 46.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

