Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets NFL Week 3 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio reacts during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets (0-2) are double-digit, 10.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 26, 2021 against the Denver Broncos (2-0). The total for this matchup has been set at 42 points.

Odds for Broncos vs. Jets

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Broncos -10.5 42

Over/under insights

Denver games went over 42 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, nine times (out of 16) last year.

New York's games went over 42 total points scored in 11 of 16 matchups last year.

These two teams averaged a combined 35.4 points per game a season ago, 6.6 less points than the total of 42 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 56.5 points per game last season, 14.5 more than the point total for this matchup.

The average total the Broncos had set in games last year was 3.5 more points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Jets in 2020 was 2.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Denver's games.

The Broncos put up 20.2 points per game last year, 8.4 fewer than the Jets allowed per outing (28.6).

Denver was 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall last season when the team recorded more than 28.6 points.

The Broncos averaged 335.6 yards per game last year, 52 fewer yards than the 387.6 the Jets allowed per outing.

In games that Denver churned out more than 387.6 yards last year, the team was 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times last season, 13 more turnovers than the Jets forced (19).

Jets stats and trends

New York covered six times in 16 chances against the spread last year.

The Jets were an underdog by 10.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

New York and its opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 16 times last season.

Last year the Jets averaged 12.7 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Broncos surrendered (27.9).

When New York put up more than 27.9 points last year, it was 2-1 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jets averaged 88 fewer yards per game (279.9) than the Broncos allowed (367.9) per contest last season.

The Jets turned the ball over 19 times last season, three more turnovers than the Broncos forced (16).

Home and road insights

At home last season, Denver was 2-6 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

Denver went over the total in four of eight games at home last year.

Broncos home games last season averaged 44.4 total points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

New York had two wins against the spread, and was 1-7 overall, in away games last season.

In eight away games last season, New York went over the total three times.

Jets away games last season averaged 45.0 total points, 3.0 more than this outing's over/under (42).

