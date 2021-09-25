The Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Duke Blue Devils (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a heavy 16-point underdog. The game has a 57-point over/under.
Odds for Duke vs. Kansas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-16
57
Over/Under Insights
- Duke has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points just twice this season.
- Saturday's total is 7.4 points higher than the combined 49.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 59.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 57 total in this contest.
- The average total in Blue Devils games this season is 55.3, 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .
- The 50.5 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 6.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Blue Devils have been favored by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Duke's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Blue Devils rack up 34.3 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per outing the Jayhawks surrender.
- The Blue Devils collect 90.7 more yards per game (523.7) than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (433.0).
- In games that Duke piles up more than 433.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (3).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- So far this season Kansas is winless against the spread.
- This season, the Jayhawks are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.
- This season the Jayhawks put up 8.4 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Blue Devils allow (23.7).
- The Jayhawks average 274.3 yards per game, 108.7 fewer yards than the 383.0 the Blue Devils give up.
- This season the Jayhawks have one turnover, four fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (5).
Season Stats
|Duke
|Stats
|Kansas
34.3
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
523.7
Avg. Total Yards
274.3
383.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.0
5
Giveaways
1
5
Takeaways
3