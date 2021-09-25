Duke vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs the ball during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they play the Duke Blue Devils (2-1) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 as a heavy 16-point underdog. The game has a 57-point over/under.

Odds for Duke vs. Kansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Duke -16 57

Over/Under Insights

Duke has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57 points just twice this season.

Saturday's total is 7.4 points higher than the combined 49.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 57 total in this contest.

The average total in Blue Devils games this season is 55.3, 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .

The 50.5 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 6.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has covered the spread twice this year.

The Blue Devils have been favored by 16 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Duke's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Blue Devils rack up 34.3 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per outing the Jayhawks surrender.

The Blue Devils collect 90.7 more yards per game (523.7) than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (433.0).

In games that Duke piles up more than 433.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Jayhawks have forced (3).

Kansas Stats and Trends

So far this season Kansas is winless against the spread.

This season, the Jayhawks are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.

This season the Jayhawks put up 8.4 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Blue Devils allow (23.7).

The Jayhawks average 274.3 yards per game, 108.7 fewer yards than the 383.0 the Blue Devils give up.

This season the Jayhawks have one turnover, four fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (5).

Season Stats