The East Carolina Pirates (1-2) host the FCS Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are heavily favored by 26 points in the game. A 60-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for East Carolina vs. Charleston Southern

Favorite Spread Total East Carolina -26 60

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have combined for 60 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this year.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 8.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.3 more than the 60 total in this contest.

The Pirates and their opponents score an average of 57.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60 total in this game is 9.0 points above the 51.0 average total in Buccaneers games this season.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has one win against the spread in three games this season.

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Pirates put up 5.0 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Buccaneers allow (31.0).

The Pirates average 31.8 more yards per game (402.3) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (370.5).

In games that East Carolina picks up more than 370.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over five times, five more than the Buccaneers' takeaways (0).

Charleston Southern Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Charleston Southern has one win against the spread.

The Buccaneers rack up 26.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Pirates surrender (30.3).

The Buccaneers average 91.5 fewer yards per game (393.5) than the Pirates give up (485.0).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over zero times, seven fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats