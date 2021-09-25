Wisconsin Badger defenders swarm Eastern Michigan Eagles wide receiver Zach Westmoreland (84) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 3330 101121wag

The Texas State Bobcats (1-2) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1). The total for this matchup has been set at 62.5 points.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Michigan -6.5 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas State's games have gone over 62.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 53.7 points per game, 8.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 55 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 54.3, 8.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 62.5 .

The 62.5 over/under in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 60.2 average total in Bobcats games this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this year Eastern Michigan is winless against the spread.

The Eagles have been favored by 6.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

The Eagles average 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 per matchup the Bobcats surrender.

When Eastern Michigan records more than 29.3 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Eagles rack up 336.3 yards per game, 77.4 fewer yards than the 413.7 the Bobcats allow per outing.

This year, the Eagles have four turnovers, three fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (7).

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Texas State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Bobcats rack up per game (25.7) than the Eagles give up (25.7).

The Bobcats collect 99.3 fewer yards per game (343.7) than the Eagles give up (443.0).

The Bobcats have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Eagles.

