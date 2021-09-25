The No. 11 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Tennessee is a 19-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 64 points.
Odds for Florida vs. Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-19
64
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have not yet scored more than 64 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this season.
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78, is 14.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 26.6 points more than the 37.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Gators games this season is 56.7, 7.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .
- In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 8.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Gators have been favored by 19 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Florida's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Gators rack up 19.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Volunteers allow (15.7).
- Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.7 points.
- The Gators rack up 287.7 more yards per game (552.7) than the Volunteers allow per matchup (265.0).
- In games that Florida churns out over 265.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Volunteers' takeaways (4).
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- So far this year Tennessee has one win against the spread.
- Tennessee's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Volunteers average 21.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Gators surrender (21.7).
- Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
- The Volunteers average 422.0 yards per game, 102.0 more yards than the 320.0 the Gators give up.
- When Tennessee amasses more than 320.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Tennessee
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
15.7
552.7
Avg. Total Yards
422.0
320.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
265.0
5
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
4