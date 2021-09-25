Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) runs the ball during the football game between the Florida Gators and The Alabama Crimson Tide, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 18, 2021. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] Flgai 09182021 Ufvs Bama 2

The No. 11 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-0 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between SEC opponents at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Tennessee is a 19-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 64 points.

Odds for Florida vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Florida -19 64

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have not yet scored more than 64 points -- this matchup's point total -- in a game this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78, is 14.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 26.6 points more than the 37.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Gators games this season is 56.7, 7.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .

In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 8.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Gators have been favored by 19 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Florida's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Gators rack up 19.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Volunteers allow (15.7).

Florida is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.7 points.

The Gators rack up 287.7 more yards per game (552.7) than the Volunteers allow per matchup (265.0).

In games that Florida churns out over 265.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Volunteers' takeaways (4).

Tennessee Stats and Trends

So far this year Tennessee has one win against the spread.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Volunteers average 21.0 more points per game (42.7) than the Gators surrender (21.7).

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Volunteers average 422.0 yards per game, 102.0 more yards than the 320.0 the Gators give up.

When Tennessee amasses more than 320.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats