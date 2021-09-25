Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (81) breaks tackles against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SEC opponents meet when the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Georgia is favored by 35 points. The game's point total is 54.

Odds for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -35 54

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined for 54 points or more just once this season.

Saturday's over/under is two points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.

The 36 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18 fewer than the 54 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 47.7, 6.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54 .

The 50.5 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

So far this season Georgia has two wins against the spread.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulldogs rack up 35.3 points per game, 7.0 more than the Commodores surrender per contest (28.3).

Georgia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.3 points.

The Bulldogs average 35 more yards per game (428.7) than the Commodores allow per outing (393.7).

In games that Georgia churns out over 393.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over six times this season, five more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (1).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

So far this year Vanderbilt has one win against the spread.

The Commodores score 16.7 points per game, nine more than the Bulldogs give up (7.7).

When Vanderbilt records more than 7.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Commodores collect 132.4 more yards per game (353.7) than the Bulldogs allow (221.3).

When Vanderbilt churns out over 221.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Commodores have five giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have six takeaways .

Season Stats