Hawaii vs. New Mexico State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors head coach Todd Graham reacts at the end of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-3) are big 17-point favorites on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-3). A 63-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Hawaii -17 63

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii and its opponents have scored at least 63 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

New Mexico State has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.1, is 17.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 67.1 points per game, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 65.3, 2.3 points more than Saturday's total of 63.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 54.1 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has one win against the spread in four games this year.

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 7.0 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Aggies give up (31.8).

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 34.2 fewer yards per game (416.3) than the Aggies allow per contest (450.5).

In games that Hawaii picks up more than 450.5 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Hawaii at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 3-1-0 this season.

The Aggies have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 17 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Aggies score 15.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Rainbow Warriors surrender (35.3).

The Aggies rack up 95.5 fewer yards per game (334.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per contest (429.5).

The Aggies have turned the ball over six times, one fewer times than the Rainbow Warriors have forced turnovers (7).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats