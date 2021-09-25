Sep 18, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen during the first half against the Grambling State Tigers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Navy Midshipmen (0-2, 0-0 AAC) are 19-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup against the Houston Cougars (2-1, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The point total for the game is set at 47.

Odds for Houston vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total Houston -19 47

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have combined for 47 points just twice this season.

The two teams combine to average 41.7 points per game, 5.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 51 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.0 more than the 47 over/under in this contest.

Cougars games this season feature an average total of 55.7 points, a number 8.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 42.3 points, 4.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

The Cougars have been favored by 19 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cougars put up 36.7 points per game, comparable to the 36.0 per matchup the Midshipmen allow.

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 36.0 points.

The Cougars collect 355.3 yards per game, just 10.8 more than the 344.5 the Midshipmen give up per outing.

Houston is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 344.5 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (3).

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is winless against the spread this season.

The Midshipmen score 10.0 fewer points per game (5.0) than the Cougars give up (15.0).

The Midshipmen average 233.0 yards per game, just 3.0 more than the 230.0 the Cougars allow.

The Midshipmen have three giveaways this season, while the Cougars have five takeaways .

