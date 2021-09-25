The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) are 9-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2). The game's over/under is 63.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Indiana vs. Western Kentucky
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Indiana
-9
63.5
Over/Under Insights
- Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points only once this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.7, is 12.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 58.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Hoosiers and their opponents score an average of 49.8 points per game, 13.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 52.0 PPG average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 11.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- The Hoosiers have been favored by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Hoosiers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Hilltoppers allow (29.5).
- The Hoosiers rack up 90.3 fewer yards per game (315.7), than the Hilltoppers allow per matchup (406.0).
- This year, the Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (3).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Indiana at SISportsbook.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- The Hilltoppers average 47.0 points per game, 18.3 more than the Hoosiers surrender (28.7).
- When Western Kentucky records more than 28.7 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Hilltoppers collect 532.0 yards per game, 234.7 more yards than the 297.3 the Hoosiers allow.
- Western Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 297.3 yards.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Hoosiers have forced turnovers (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Indiana
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
28.7
Avg. Points Scored
47.0
28.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
315.7
Avg. Total Yards
532.0
297.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.0
7
Giveaways
2
5
Takeaways
3