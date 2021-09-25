Indiana vs. Western Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) are 9-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2). The game's over/under is 63.5.

Odds for Indiana vs. Western Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -9 63.5

Over/Under Insights

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 63.5 points only once this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 75.7, is 12.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 58.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hoosiers and their opponents score an average of 49.8 points per game, 13.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 52.0 PPG average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 11.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Hoosiers have been favored by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

The Hoosiers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Hilltoppers allow (29.5).

The Hoosiers rack up 90.3 fewer yards per game (315.7), than the Hilltoppers allow per matchup (406.0).

This year, the Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven times, four more than the Hilltoppers' takeaways (3).

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

The Hilltoppers average 47.0 points per game, 18.3 more than the Hoosiers surrender (28.7).

When Western Kentucky records more than 28.7 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hilltoppers collect 532.0 yards per game, 234.7 more yards than the 297.3 the Hoosiers allow.

Western Kentucky is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team totals more than 297.3 yards.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Hoosiers have forced turnovers (5).

Season Stats