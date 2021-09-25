Sep 18, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts with wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) after a touchdown late in the second quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (1-2) are heavy 23.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 25, 2021 against the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0). The total has been set at 44 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Iowa vs. Colorado State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -23.5 44

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points only once this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 8.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 34 points per game, 10.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 49.0, 5.0 points above Saturday's total of 44.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 11.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa is undefeated against the spread this year.

Iowa's games this year have not eclipsed the over/under yet in three opportunities.

The Hawkeyes score 6.3 more points per game (30.3) than the Rams give up (24.0).

Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.0 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 68.3 fewer yards per game (298.0), than the Rams allow per contest (366.3).

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (3 total) than the Rams have forced a turnover (1) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa at SISportsbook.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Colorado State has one win against the spread.

This season the Rams put up 12.0 more points per game (22.0) than the Hawkeyes allow (10.0).

Colorado State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 10.0 points.

The Rams collect 130.0 more yards per game (408.7) than the Hawkeyes allow (278.7).

In games that Colorado State amasses over 278.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Rams have four giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have eight takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats