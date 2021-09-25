Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell is pictured during a game against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Baylor Bears (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 rivals at McLane Stadium. Baylor is a touchdown underdog. A 46.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Baylor

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -7 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in all three games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 27.2 points lower than the two team's combined 73.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 24.6 points per game, 21.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 5.7 points below the 52.2 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Cyclones have been favored by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

The Cyclones average 15.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Bears allow (11.3).

Iowa State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 11.3 points.

The Cyclones rack up 161.7 more yards per game (389.0) than the Bears give up per contest (227.3).

Iowa State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 227.3 yards.

The Cyclones have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have five takeaways .

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has covered the spread two times this season.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Bears score 33.4 more points per game (46.7) than the Cyclones surrender (13.3).

Baylor is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 13.3 points.

The Bears collect 366.0 more yards per game (558.7) than the Cyclones give up (192.7).

In games that Baylor amasses over 192.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bears have three giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have three takeaways .

Season Stats