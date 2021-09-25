The No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Baylor Bears (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 rivals at McLane Stadium. Baylor is a touchdown underdog. A 46.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Iowa State vs. Baylor
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa State
-7
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in all three games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 27.2 points lower than the two team's combined 73.7 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 24.6 points per game, 21.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 49.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.5-point total for this game is 5.7 points below the 52.2 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The Cyclones have been favored by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- The Cyclones average 15.7 more points per game (27.0) than the Bears allow (11.3).
- Iowa State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 11.3 points.
- The Cyclones rack up 161.7 more yards per game (389.0) than the Bears give up per contest (227.3).
- Iowa State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses more than 227.3 yards.
- The Cyclones have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have five takeaways .
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has covered the spread two times this season.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This season the Bears score 33.4 more points per game (46.7) than the Cyclones surrender (13.3).
- Baylor is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 13.3 points.
- The Bears collect 366.0 more yards per game (558.7) than the Cyclones give up (192.7).
- In games that Baylor amasses over 192.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bears have three giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have three takeaways .
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Baylor
27.0
Avg. Points Scored
46.7
13.3
Avg. Points Allowed
11.3
389.0
Avg. Total Yards
558.7
192.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
227.3
5
Giveaways
3
3
Takeaways
5