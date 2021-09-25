Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs against Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers are touchdown underdogs. The point total is 54.5.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -7 54.5

Over/under insights

Kansas City games finished over 54.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, eight times (out of 19) last year.

Eight of Los Angeles' 16 games last season went over 54.5 total points scored.

The two teams averaged a combined 0.9 less points per game (53.6) a season ago than this game's total of 54.5 points.

The Chiefs and the Chargers saw their opponents average a combined 5.3 less points per game last season than the over/under of 54.5 set in this game.

The average point total for Chiefs games last year was 2.9 fewer points than the total of 54.5 in this matchup.

Chargers games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 47.2 points, 7.3 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Chiefs had an ATS record of 3-8 when playing as at least 7-point favorites last season.

Kansas City's games went over the point total eight out of 16 times last season.

The Chiefs averaged three more points per game (29.6) than the Chargers allowed (26.6) last year.

When Kansas City put up more than 26.6 points last season, it was 6-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Chiefs racked up 415.8 yards per game last season, 72.4 more yards than the 343.4 the Chargers gave up per contest.

When Kansas City amassed more than 343.4 yards last year, the team was 6-10 against the spread and 14-2 overall.

The Chiefs turned the ball over 16 times last year, three fewer than the Chargers forced turnovers (19).

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Chargers were 3-0 ATS last year when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

A total of nine of Los Angeles' games last season hit the over.

The Chargers put up just 1.4 more points per game (24) than the Chiefs gave up (22.6) last year.

When Los Angeles recorded over 22.6 points last year, it was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Chargers averaged 23.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Chiefs gave up per contest (358.3) last year.

In games that Los Angeles amassed more than 358.3 yards last year, the team was 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Chargers had 16 giveaways last year, while the Chiefs had 22 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home last season, Kansas City was 6-2 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

At home last season, as 7-point favorites or more, the Chiefs were 3-4 ATS.

Last season, in eight home games, Kansas City went over the total four times.

Last season, Chiefs home games averaged 50.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

Away from home last season, Los Angeles was 3-5 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

In six of eight road games last year, Los Angeles hit the over.

Chargers away games last season averaged 46.5 total points, 8.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

